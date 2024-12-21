Commando Vineeth suicide case: SIT records statements of family members

MALAPPURAM: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the death of Indian Reserve Battalion commando Vineeth C, has recorded statements of his family members. The team visited the house of Vineeth in Wayanad on Thursday to record the statements. Statements were taken from Vineeth’s wife, father, mother, father-in-law, mother-in-law, and friends.

Vineeth was found dead inside a washroom at the Special Operation Group (SOG) camp in Areekode last Sunday. According to the police, Vineeth died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the washroom at the camp.

After recording the statements, Kondotty DySP K C Sethu, who leads the investigation, said that Vineeth was also facing family issues. “From our investigation, we found that Vineeth was dealing with some family problems. I am not disclosing further details about these issues. We will investigate all aspects of the case,” Sethu said.

The SIT had earlier recorded statements from Vineeth’s colleagues who were the first to arrive at the washroom after the commando was found dead. Forensic surgeon Hithesh Sanker also conducted an examination of the washroom as part of the investigation.

Several allegations have been raised in connection with the case, which the SIT is tasked with scrutinising. In a WhatsApp message sent to a friend moments before his death, Vineeth had mentioned the intense training at the SOG camp.

The message suggested that he was struggling to complete the training under Assistant Commandant Ajith.