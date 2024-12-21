Focus on feminist politics highlight of IFFK: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 29th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) gained prominence for its focus on feminist politics, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He was inaugurating the closing ceremony held at Nishagandhi Auditorium on Friday.

Crediting cinephiles’ unparalleled participation for the festival’s success, the chief minister said that IFFK serves as an inspiration for the younger generation to venture into the world of cinema.

Calling it a celebration of solidarity with the oppressed and marginalised, the chief minister highlighted that the films by directors who faced state repression, and narratives about economic and social struggles in third-world countries took centre stage.

“These films hold the potential to ignite a politically aware younger generation to enter the world of cinema,” said the chief minister.

The Suvarna Chakoram (Golden Crow Pheasant Award) for Best Film went to Malu, directed by Pedro Freire. Feminichi Fatima swept five awards, including the FIPRESCI award for Best Film in the International Competition and the NETPAC award for Best Malayalam Film.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia, director of All We Imagine as Light, received the Spirit of Cinema Award from the chief minister.

Expressing her gratitude, Payal said that the award inspires her to create more socially relevant films.

“Making a film in Malayalam was a crazy idea for me, but I am immensely proud of the support it has received in Kerala,” said Payal Kapadia. Actors Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha, who starred in her film, were also present at the ceremony.

Presiding over the ceremony, Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian spoke about how IFFK has evolved into a platform for understanding global human conditions and connecting emotionally with diverse narratives.