Errors in Wayanad landslide rehab list trigger outrage

KALPETTA: Significant errors have been found in the beneficiary list for the Wayanad landslide rehabilitation project, including the exclusion of many affected families and duplication of names, triggering protests by survivors.

According to the Disaster Victims’ Strike Committee, which is leading the protest, many genuine victims said they were left out of the list. The committee members alleged that the district administration data showed no survivors from 17 affected families, which is not the case. The errors and lapses have raised concerns about the integrity of the process, they said.

Prepared by the sub-collector and published on Friday, the draft list of beneficiaries for the first phase of the rehabilitation project comprised 388 families. “We lost everything to the landslides — our home, land, and peace. And now we find our names missing from the list. It feels like we are invisible to the authorities,” said Ahamed Koya from Mundakkai, who lost his house and property in the July 30 landslide.

“In one ward, the same names appear twice, while our family’s name doesn’t appear at all. Is this what we deserve after surviving such a tragedy? They say they will fix the errors within 15 days. But how can we trust them when such big mistakes were made in the first place? We need justice, not just promises,” he said.

“We’ve been protesting for days now, but it feels like no one truly understands our pain. We need our voices heard, not ignored,” Koya said.

Kalpetta MLA T Siddique said: “These discrepancies stem from shortcomings in the data collection process, for which various sources such as ration card details, information from local government departments, and rapid assessment surveys were used.”

The landslides’ impact extends to families in Mundakkai, Attamala, and Chooralmala. Residents allege that the draft list falls short of reflecting the disaster’s full extent.