Errors in Wayanad landslide rehab list trigger outrage

KALPETTA: Significant errors have been found in the beneficiary list for the Wayanad landslide rehabilitation project, including the exclusion of many affected families and duplication of names, triggering protests by survivors.
According to the Disaster Victims’ Strike Committee, which is leading the protest, many genuine victims said they were left out of the list. The committee members alleged that the district administration data showed no survivors from 17 affected families, which is not the case. The errors and lapses have raised concerns about the integrity of the process, they said.
Prepared by the sub-collector and published on Friday, the draft list of beneficiaries for the first phase of the rehabilitation project comprised 388 families. “We lost everything to the landslides — our home, land, and peace. And now we find our names missing from the list. It feels like we are invisible to the authorities,” said Ahamed Koya from Mundakkai, who lost his house and property in the July 30 landslide.
“In one ward, the same names appear twice, while our family’s name doesn’t appear at all. Is this what we deserve after surviving such a tragedy? They say they will fix the errors within 15 days. But how can we trust them when such big mistakes were made in the first place? We need justice, not just promises,” he said.
“We’ve been protesting for days now, but it feels like no one truly understands our pain. We need our voices heard, not ignored,” Koya said.
Kalpetta MLA T Siddique said: “These discrepancies stem from shortcomings in the data collection process, for which various sources such as ration card details, information from local government departments, and rapid assessment surveys were used.”
The landslides’ impact extends to families in Mundakkai, Attamala, and Chooralmala. Residents allege that the draft list falls short of reflecting the disaster’s full extent.
‘Govt committed to including all affected’
Many families which suffered a total loss of their homes or substantial property damage have been omitted, while others who seemingly don’t qualify have been incorrectly included, they alleged.
Meanwhile, Revenue Minister K Rajan clarified that the draft beneficiary list is only a preliminary document, and the government’s primary objective is to provide relief to all affected individuals, with eligibility being the sole criterion for determining beneficiaries. He said the citizens have a 15-day window to submit objections or suggestions.
“The government is committed to including everyone affected by the disaster. There is no need for anyone to worry,” he said. He said all objections and suggestions will undergo thorough review, demonstrating the government’s commitment to accuracy and fairness.
“The draft was compiled by merging data from panchayat and revenue records, which may lead to some names being repeated. This is a natural occurrence in draft lists and will be addressed before finalisation,” he added.
The Mananthavady sub-collector led the preparation of the list with inputs from revenue and panchayat officials. Authorities have assured protesters that a revised list will address the omissions within 15 days and that a final list will be ready in 30 days.
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced that grievances about the preliminary list can be submitted until January 10, 2025. Assistance centres have been set up at the Vellarimala village office and the Meppadi grama panchayat office to support affected individuals. Complaints can also be sent via email to subcollectormndy@gmail.com, with acknowledgments provided for all submissions.