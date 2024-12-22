Students with disabilities in Perumbavoor strike gold with wholesome products

KOCHI: ‘We are different but not less’. This is the motto of the Centre for Early Intervention Rehabilitation and Research (CEIRR), Perumbavoor, which works with persons with disabilities (PwDs). And through its actions, the institute is showing it means what it says.

This Christmas-New Year season, 17 students, enrolled in the centre's Ability Zone project, are competing with big players in the baking, confectionery and handmade gifts sector.

“And they have made it big too,” says Dr Mary Anitha, the project director. According to her, the innovative products by the students have registered good sales. “Different types of candles shaped like Christmas trees, Santa Claus, reindeer, poinsettias, angels and green and red baubles were made in large quantities by the students for the Christmas sale,” she said.

Anitha said they could generate Rs 47,000 from the sale held at the Grand Hyatt in Ernakulam. “That was just a single sale event. Many more such events are being held. For example, an exhibition sale was held as part of the Rajagiri Marathon. Right now, we are looking at exhibition sales. However, we have been getting orders from individuals too. Recently, we received orders for homemade return gifts for the wedding reception of former DGP Jacob Thomas’s daughter.

The gifts were artisanal soaps made of rose oil. Another individual had ordered gifts for a baptism party,” she said. The PwDs are also making rich plum cakes and biscuits.

“Those who excel in baking or candle arts are hired and continue their studies with a stipend,” she said, adding that the project has been designed to develop their skills that would enable them to get jobs and earn an income.

“However, since very few of the students can be entrusted to function individually without the help of others, we have developed a buddy system and are also involving their parents in the training process,” Anith said.

She said the students are also being taught language proficiency, mathematics, English and computer. “The speciality of this project is that since it is a combined curriculum, the children will be able to move to other employment sectors,” she said.