Wayanad landslide victims allege lapses in rehabilitation list preparation
KALPETTA: Victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in Meppadi panchayat of Wayanad district have alleged gross official negligence in preparing the beneficiary list for rehabilitation. They expressed frustration over repeated errors in the list and demanded its immediate cancellation. The victims criticised the government and officials for failing to address their grievances or visit the affected areas for proper investigation.
Aysha, a resident of Mundakkai, lost land in a tea estate her mother had toiled on for 30 years. Her house was also partially destroyed in the landslide. Currently living in a rented house in Munderi, Aysha revealed that despite informing authorities about her uninhabitable home, her name was excluded from the beneficiary list in the first phase. She expressed doubts about being included in the second phase and said, “The government is not listening to us. Only if they listen can we say something.”
There are allegations of widespread errors in the beneficiary list, prepared under the leadership of Mananthavady sub-collector. Out of 388 names in the draft list, many have been questioned for their accuracy and fairness. The victims have demanded a single-phase rehabilitation process to ensure justice.
Subair, a survivor of the landslide in Chooralmala, said he lost his home and both of his children in the disaster. Tragically, only one child’s remains were identified through DNA testing, while the second child remains unaccounted for. Adding to his pain, Subair’s wife suffered severe injuries, leaving her unable to move her right hand and leg. While she has undergone surgery for her hand, she requires further treatment for her leg, which Subair cannot afford. “We need lakhs of money for her surgery,” he lamented, noting that he has received no additional financial support from the government apart from a single month’s assistance immediately following the disaster.
His house was completely destroyed in the calamity, forcing him to live in a rented home with limited resources. “Ten to 30 victims are still unidentified,” Subair said, pointing out the broader tragedy of the disaster.
Meanwhile, people who rented out spaces in the region said they have not received a single penny in compensation for the buildings destroyed in the landslide. While banks are now calling them about loans, the building owners are yet to get any clarity on what compensation they will get for their losses.
The building owners said the only assistance they received was Rs 25,000 from the building owners’ association. One of the building owners, Kareem, said his four-room quarters were washed away in the calamity. “While the names of those who lived on rent are on the new rehabilitation list, I have not received any assistance though I lost my building. I had taken a loan of `10 lakh from KSFE. I don’t know how I will repay it,” said Kareem.
Although a petition has been submitted to the government, no mention has been made of the building owners so far, they alleged. Meanwhile, the Wayanad district collector is expected to convene a meeting with the Disaster Management Authority to address these grievances. The district administration will also scrutinise the list prepared by the local panchayat to rectify mistakes. However, the victims remain resolute, asserting that only immediate corrective actions will restore their trust in the process.
Spl cabinet meet decides to expedite land acquisition
T’Puram: A special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss the rehabilitation of landslide-hit areas in Wayanad has decided to expedite the land acquisition process as part of the reconstruction efforts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold discussions with 38 organisations that have come forward for the reconstruction initiative. The meeting also held preliminary discussions on the rehabilitation plan prepared by Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan. The next cabinet meeting will take up the chief secretary’s rehabilitation plan for detailed discussions before finalising it. The cabinet has given in-principle approval to the KIIFB plan to construct single-storey 1,000 sq ft houses for those rendered homeless. The construction of the proposed township will be entrusted with an agency and a monitoring committee will be set up to track the implementation of the work. Steps will also be taken to clear legal hurdles associated with the land acquired for reconstruction.