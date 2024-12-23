Wayanad landslide victims allege lapses in rehabilitation list preparation

KALPETTA: Victims of the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides in Meppadi panchayat of Wayanad district have alleged gross official negligence in preparing the beneficiary list for rehabilitation. They expressed frustration over repeated errors in the list and demanded its immediate cancellation. The victims criticised the government and officials for failing to address their grievances or visit the affected areas for proper investigation.

Aysha, a resident of Mundakkai, lost land in a tea estate her mother had toiled on for 30 years. Her house was also partially destroyed in the landslide. Currently living in a rented house in Munderi, Aysha revealed that despite informing authorities about her uninhabitable home, her name was excluded from the beneficiary list in the first phase. She expressed doubts about being included in the second phase and said, “The government is not listening to us. Only if they listen can we say something.”

There are allegations of widespread errors in the beneficiary list, prepared under the leadership of Mananthavady sub-collector. Out of 388 names in the draft list, many have been questioned for their accuracy and fairness. The victims have demanded a single-phase rehabilitation process to ensure justice.

Subair, a survivor of the landslide in Chooralmala, said he lost his home and both of his children in the disaster. Tragically, only one child’s remains were identified through DNA testing, while the second child remains unaccounted for. Adding to his pain, Subair’s wife suffered severe injuries, leaving her unable to move her right hand and leg. While she has undergone surgery for her hand, she requires further treatment for her leg, which Subair cannot afford. “We need lakhs of money for her surgery,” he lamented, noting that he has received no additional financial support from the government apart from a single month’s assistance immediately following the disaster.