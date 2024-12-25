Four arrested for alleged attack on Christmas carol party in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: Four individuals have been arrested for allegedly attacking a Christmas carol party from a church in this district during the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident was reported from the Kumbanad area, under the jurisdiction of the Koipuram police station.

According to the police, the arrested individuals were also part of a carol party from another church. They allegedly attacked the group, claiming that the lights used for the carol performance had not been dimmed while passing along the road.

The alleged incident took place at around 1:30 am when the carol team was performing at a residence.

"There was a scuffle during which women who were part of the carol team were also affected," police said.

An investigation is underway to apprehend others involved in the attack, police added.