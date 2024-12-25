Kerala: Daily footfall crosses 1 lakh at Sannidhanam

SABARIMALA: The number of devotees visiting the Sannidhanam at Sabarimala crossed the one lakh mark on Monday (December 23), with 1,06,621 devotees making the pilgrimage. According to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), this is a record rush for the season.

The TDB reported that 22,769 people visited through spot booking, while 5,175 came through Pulmedu. As of Monday, 30,78,049 devotees have visited Sabarimala, a significant increase from last year’s 26,41,141. This year, 5,33,929 people have visited through spot booking, and 69,504 through Pulmedu.

There has also been a substantial increase in the number of people reaching through the grassland, with 57,854 people arriving by this time last year.

The police have been efficient in managing crowds, handling around 80 pilgrims per minute.

To accommodate the growing number of pilgrims, authorities have stocked 40 lakh tins of aravana, a popular offering. German-model shelters have been set up at Nilakkal and Pampa to provide resting spaces for pilgrims. The pandal at Nilakkal can house 2,000 people, while the pandal at Pampa can accommodate 3,000.

Over 3.5 lakh aravana tins are being sold every day. A new resting centre for senior women and children has been opened at Pampa, TDB sources said.