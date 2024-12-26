Malayalam film fraternity pays heartfelt tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair

KOZHIKODE: Prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry including Mammootty, Mohan Lal and Manju Warrier paid their final respects to legendary M T Vasudevan Nair, who died here on December 25.

Known for his immense contributions as a screenwriter, director, and producer, Vasudevan Nair, popularly known as MT, was a towering figure in Indian literature and cinema.

Leading actor Mohanlal visited 'Sithara', MT's residence, to pay his last respects, where the public was also allowed to bid farewell.

Reflecting on his cherished association with the Jnanpith awardee, Mohanlal said, "MT gave me some of the most memorable characters in my film career. He even travelled to Mumbai to watch my Sanskrit plays and used to meet him whenever I visited Kozhikode. Acting in roles penned by MT has been an unparalleled privilege."

Actor Mammootty shared a heartfelt post on his social media, expressing a deep sense of loss. "Finding a place in MT's heart is the greatest blessing of my career. I have portrayed many characters that carried his soul, though I can't recall all of them now. A whole era is fading away, leaving my mind empty. When I held him after he stumbled during a programme in Ernakulam four-five months ago, I felt like I was holding my father, he wrote.