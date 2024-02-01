IUML officially raises claim for a third LS seat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The IUML leadership officially demanded a third Lok Sabha seat for the party at the first round of preliminary bilateral talks with the Congress leadership at Cantonment House here on Wednesday. However, a final decision will be taken on their claim only during the second round of talks to be held on Monday.

UDF convener M M Hassan told TNIE that they would hold a UDF meeting after the presentation of the state budget on Monday.

“A final decision on the seat-sharing mechanism with the UDF allies will be taken on Monday,” said Hassan.

It is learnt that the IUML leaders did not demand a particular seat, but insisted on getting a third seat apart from the existing Malappuram and Ponnani seats. A party source told TNIE that they have identified Kasaragod and Kannur Parliament seats as well as Wayanad seat, provided Rahul Gandhi does not want to contest there. Following the bilateral talks, the IUML leaders were huddled to chalk out their next plan of action.