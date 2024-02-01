Law catches up with ‘fake’ Kerala High Court lawyer

KOCHI : After purportedly keeping up the charade for a decade, the law, it seems, has caught up with a Kerala High Court lawyer. Now, Manu G Rajan is facing a police investigation for using forged documents to enrol as a barrister.

On Tuesday, Ernakulam Central police registered a case against Manu, a native of Vanchiyoor, in Thiruvananthapuram. In a similar case, a woman lawyer practising at Alappuzha district court was arrested last year.

The case against Manu was first registered at Thiruvananthapuram Cantonment police station, before being transferred to Ernakulam Central police as he had enrolled with the Bar Council in Kochi.

The accused forged his LLB certificate, in the name of Bihar’s Magadh University, and presented it to enrol with the Kerala Bar Council in 2013, the FIR said. The case was registered following a complaint filed by Sachin A G of Maranalloor. A preliminary inquiry was carried before an FIR was registered at Cantonment police station on January 6, said Sachin.

“As part of the preliminary inquiry, the assistant commissioner of police (ACP) approached the concerned university. Magadh University’s controller of examinations confirmed that the certificate submitted by Manu was fake and had been forged,” he said.

According to Sachin, Manu was a student of the 2003 class of Thiruvananthapuram Law College. But he could not complete the course. He was into student politics as a member of the KSU and was elected a Kerala University senate member. “Kerala University issued a degree certificate in 2023. We have written to the state governor requesting a probe into how he managed to obtain the degree. He continues to appear in court for clients,” Sachin added.

Pramod S K, chairman of the Bar Council Enrolment Committee, said an inquiry is under way. “Soon after the matter came to our attention, we conducted a probe. We have written to Magadh University in this regard and are awaiting their reply. As Manu is a practising lawyer, action would be taken only on completion of the preliminary inquiry,” he said.

Officers of Ernakulam Central station said an investigation has been initiated. “The case was transferred to our station recently. We will question the accused lawyer soon,” an officer said.