Power-sharing pact turns costly, LDF loses chairperson post in Piravom

KOCHI : Luck played a decisive role in the election of the chairperson of Piravom municipality, as the UDF unexpectedly seized control of the LDF-ruled municipal council. Jincy Raju of Congress became the chairperson on Wednesday through a draw of lots, after both sides found themselves tied at 13 votes each in the 27-member council. Chairperson candidates of both fronts got an equal number of votes after the vote of an LDF member became invalid.

The election was necessitated after CPM chairperson Aleyamma Philip stepped down from the post, to facilitate transfer of power to CPI member Julie Babu, as per an internal agreement between CPM and CPI to change the chairperson after the first three years. In the 27-member council, the LDF, comprising CPM, CPI and KC(M) has 14 members, while UDF, comprising Congress and KC(Jacob), has 13 councillors.

In the election, Julie Babu was the LDF candidate while UDF fielded Jincy Raju, who represents the Kollickal ward. However, the vote of Aleyamma Philip became invalid. Though Aleyamma cast her vote for the Left nominee, she failed to write her name and put her signature on the back of the ballot paper which is mandatory.

With both sides getting equal votes, the winner was ultimately determined through a draw of lots. With the new development, the local body will be headed by a UDF chairperson and LDF vice-chairman. CPM’s K P Salim, who represents Pazhoor West, is the vice-chairman. As there is no internal agreement on replacing the vice-chairman in the LDF, Salim will continue in the post.

UDF gets post through draw of lots

