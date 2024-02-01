Rahul playing ‘soft Hindutva’ card, says CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Even as the CPM leadership took a decision to join hands with the Congress in the LS polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made a frontal attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged soft Hindutva stance in connection with the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony. Finding parallels between the BJP and Congress on Hindutva, he alleged that Congress is telling the BJP that they too would play the Ram card.

“What did Rahul Gandhi do on the day of the consecration? He was insisting on getting permission for entry into a temple in Assam, on that day. What kind of message does it convey? It is not wrong to visit temples. However, his insistence on entering the temple that particular day at a particular time would give the message that it is all part of Hindutva,” Pinarayi said while replying to the vote of thanks to the governor’s address, in the assembly.

He also mocked Rahul while replying to the criticism raised by the- UDF members for receiving the prime minister when he visited Kochi last month with folded hands.

“I received the PM because I am the CM. Didn’t Oommen Chandy receive PM Modi when he was CM? However, what did Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi do in Parliament? He hugged the PM. I did not do that,” he said. Pinarayi alleged that Congress has left Nehruvian secularism. The Congress governments at the Centre had permitted shilanyas and another Congress prime minister did not act when the Babri Masjid was destroyed.