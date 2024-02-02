Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan extends invite to 11 Chief Ministers, 21 MPs for New Delhi protest on Feb 8

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 11 Chief Ministers have been invited to take part in the protest to be led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on February 8 against the Centre’s neglect and interference in the state government’s powers.

The state government has invited West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and three former chief ministers from the opposition side for the protest. Three Congress chief ministers have also been invited to the protest.

Besides these, all opposition leaders in Parliament are invited.

Invitees include Chief Ministers M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Aravind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, Naveen Patnaik, Siddaramaiah, Revanth Reddy, Lalduhawma, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to sources in New Delhi, Mamata is most likely to stay away from the protest. Invitation has also been extended to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. However, in the changed political scenario he is unlikely to attend.

The Kerala government expects Stalin or one of his cabinet colleagues to attend the event, along with Kejriwal and Sharad Pawar. Former CMs invited to the programme are Farooq Abdulla, Omar Abdulla, and Akhilesh Yadav.

MPs T R Balu, Vinayak Raut, Supriya Sule, Thomas Chazhikadan, Natarajan P R, Sushil Kumar, Tholkappiyan, Vijay Kumar, K Subbarayan, Tiruchi Siva, Prem Chand Gupta, Sanjay Raut, Raghav Chadha, Elamaram Kareem, Binoy Viswam, Vaiko, Jayant Chaudhary, Jose K Mani, and Mahua Maji have also been invited to be a part of the protest.