Kerala: To contest or not to contest, MP Kodikunnil Suresh on a sticky wicket

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kodikunnil Suresh MP is on a sticky wicket in Mavelikkara as there exists a strong anti-incumbency factor against him in the constituency which he has been representing for a long period. 62-year-old Suresh is expected to be in his eighth outing (three times in Mavelikkara and four times in erstwhile Adoor Lok Sabha constituency) in Mavelikkara and is anticipated to see stiff opposition from both CPI and BJP with the latter making great strides there already. Despite Kodikunnil urging the Congress state leadership to find a replacement for him, they have failed in grooming a successor that would see Kodikunnil again in the fray for a record time.

At the two-day leadership conclave of the Congress held at Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad last May, Kodikunnil expressed his desire to stay away from Parliamentary politics. But the Congress state leadership urged him not to give it publicity as they couldn’t find a successor for him in Mavelikkara. Kodikunnil had tasted defeat in 1998 and 2004 Lok Sabha elections. A source close to Kodikunnil told TNIE that he was keen to move to state politics.

“Mavelikkara Lok Sabha seat is one among the six winnable seats identified by the BJP. If the BJP had managed to get only 30,000 votes during 2009 LS election, it gradually rose to 1.2 lakh votes in the 2019 election. Similarly, the CPI is also slated to field a formidable candidate against Kodikunnil. His political detractors have already started highlighting the anti-incumbency factor prevailing in the constituency,” said a source close to Kodikunnil.

Kodikunnil has been nursing his ambition for quite some time to move to the helm of the state Congress. Also, his desire is that, being a senior leader he could stake a claim for a crucial ministerial berth if the UDF government comes to power. But a section of Congress state leaders has always discouraged any attempts on the part of Kodikunnil to shift his base to the state.