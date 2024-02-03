26-year-old found dead in house set to be attached by bank

THRISSUR : In a shocking incident, a young man was found hanging in his house that was set to be attached by a bank after his family had defaulted on loan repayment.

Vishnu, 26, son of Vinayan, was a welding technician and the family was residing at Anakkad in Manalur panchayat. Friday was the last date given to vacate the house, according to a close relative of the family. Vinayan, who runs a barber shop at Kanjany, had availed a loan of Rs 8 lakh from the South Indian Bank around 12 years ago to build the house the family currently resides in.

“The family had already repaid almost Rs 8.74 lakh towards the loan. During the Covid pandemic, like everyone, Vishnu and his family were in a financial crisis and couldn’t pay the monthly interest, which added up. The bank thus listed the loan as an NPA and initiated revenue recovery proceedings. We never expected him to take such an extreme step. We don’t know how to deal with this situation and are utterly shocked,” the relative said.

The bank had asked the family to pay Rs 6 lakh to close the loan, the failure of which led to the recovery proceedings. The relative said multiple sittings and negotiations were held, including political intervention, to delay the revenue recovery.

“We had asked Vishnu and his family to come to my home on Thursday itself as the bank had asked them to hand over the key to the house on Friday. They had also packed their stuff and planned to leave the house this morning,” the relative said.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.