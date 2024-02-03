At 6.6%, Kerala records robust growth, says Economic Review

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Fighting financial constraints and adversities, Kerala’s economy grew by 6.6% in 2022-23, said the Economic Review tabled in the assembly on Friday. The national average in the year was 5.9%.
In 2022-23, the state’s GSDP at constant prices increased to Rs 6,16,18,850 lakh [Quick Estimate (QE)] from Rs 5,78,05,727 lakh [Provisional Estimate (PE)] in 2021-22, registering a growth of 6.6%.
The previous year saw the decade’s highest growth rate, 13%, as the year in comparison was Covid-hit 2020-21.
The Gross State Value Added (GSVA, at constant prices) increased by 6.19% to Rs 5,32,68,632 lakh in 2022-23 from Rs 5,01,65,601 lakh (PE) in 2021-22. Sector-wise split-ups showed that the primary sector grew 1.45%, secondary sector 7.72% and the services sector 6.21%.
A notable achievement of the state government was the reduction in revenue and fiscal deficits. Revenue deficit in 2022-23 was 0.88% of the GSDP as against the previous year’s 2.23%. Similarly, the fiscal deficit came down from 3.99% to 2.44%.
The State’s Own Tax Revenue and State’s Own Non-Tax Revenue increased to 23.36% and 44.5% respectively in 2022-23. The increase in total receipts was 13.79%.
However, in 2022-23, the share of Central Taxes and Grants registered a negative growth of 4.6% compared to 12.22% in the previous year. The outstanding public debt was Rs 2.38 lakh crore. The public debt-GSDP ratio decreased from 23.54% in 2021-22 to 22.75% in 2022-23.
GSDP: Kerala among top 10 states
Kerala ranked among the top 10 states in the country in terms of per-capita Gross State Domestic Product. The state’s per-capita GSDP was Rs 1,74,214 in 2022-23 as against the national average of Rs 1,15,746. In other words, average income per person in Kerala was 1.5 times the Indian average.
Ernakulam continued to be the topper among 14 districts in per capita income. Ernakulam residents’ per capita income was Rs 2,02,863 (at constant prices) in 2022-23.