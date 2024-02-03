At 6.6%, Kerala records robust growth, says Economic Review

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Fighting financial constraints and adversities, Kerala’s economy grew by 6.6% in 2022-23, said the Economic Review tabled in the assembly on Friday. The national average in the year was 5.9%.

In 2022-23, the state’s GSDP at constant prices increased to Rs 6,16,18,850 lakh [Quick Estimate (QE)] from Rs 5,78,05,727 lakh [Provisional Estimate (PE)] in 2021-22, registering a growth of 6.6%.

The previous year saw the decade’s highest growth rate, 13%, as the year in comparison was Covid-hit 2020-21.

The Gross State Value Added (GSVA, at constant prices) increased by 6.19% to Rs 5,32,68,632 lakh in 2022-23 from Rs 5,01,65,601 lakh (PE) in 2021-22. Sector-wise split-ups showed that the primary sector grew 1.45%, secondary sector 7.72% and the services sector 6.21%.

A notable achievement of the state government was the reduction in revenue and fiscal deficits. Revenue deficit in 2022-23 was 0.88% of the GSDP as against the previous year’s 2.23%. Similarly, the fiscal deficit came down from 3.99% to 2.44%.

The State’s Own Tax Revenue and State’s Own Non-Tax Revenue increased to 23.36% and 44.5% respectively in 2022-23. The increase in total receipts was 13.79%.

However, in 2022-23, the share of Central Taxes and Grants registered a negative growth of 4.6% compared to 12.22% in the previous year. The outstanding public debt was Rs 2.38 lakh crore. The public debt-GSDP ratio decreased from 23.54% in 2021-22 to 22.75% in 2022-23.