Bid to nail CM through SFIO probe, says Govindan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : CPM has termed the inquiry initiated by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) as an attempt to nail Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as an accused in the case involving his daughter Veena.

“The inquiry is politically motivated,” party state secretary M V Govindan told reporters after the state secretariat meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

“The BJP government at the Centre is trying to book all Opposition leaders in cases. However, this tactic is not working in Kerala. Hence they decided to reach Pinarayi through his daughter by registering cases. The CPM will fight the case politically and legally,” he said.

Govindan also dismissed the allegation that Veena had not submitted any document before the Registrar of Companies. “How could they initiate cases if she had not submitted the documents. The inquiry order was issued at a time when the case is under the consideration of the Kerala High Court,” he added.

Govindan refuted the railway minister’s claim that Kerala government had not done any follow-up actions on K-Rail. “The state government is willing to implement the project. The Central minister’s statement is a lie. The Silver Line is a very important project of the state government. It should be taken up as a joint venture of the state and Centre. The union minister is propagating falsehood,” he said.

Accusing the leader of opposition of evading the Rs 150-crore corruption charge raised against him by P V Anwar, Govindan said that if the charge is not true the former should have challenged Anwar to raise it outside the assembly. “But Satheesan has not done so. The corruption charge is very serious,” he said.