Governor stays syndicate election of Calicut varsity

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor, has stayed the election to the Calicut University Syndicate after the nomination papers of two teachers, proposed earlier by him to the Senate, were rejected.

The rejection of their nominations had paved the way for a CPM nominee to get elected to the Syndicate unopposed. The governor has also sought an explanation from the Vice-Chancellor of Calicut University on the matter.

Quoting the varsity act, the governor’s office pointed out that there is no legal embargo for a university teacher from contesting the Syndicate election irrespective of whether the teacher is an elected member or nominated.

The governor’s intervention came in the wake of complaints from teachers whose nominations were rejected. The governor’s office said that since the returning officer of the election has not assigned any reason for rejecting the nominations, the facts mentioned in the complaints have to be taken at face value.