INTUC sets sights on Alappuzha LS seat

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : INTUC, the trade union of the Congress, has decided to stake a claim to the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat, provided K C Venugopal, national general secretary (organisation), is not interested in contesting from there.

The last time an INTUC leader contested in any election from the state was in the late 80s during K Karunakaran’s tenure. The INTUC leadership points to the CPM providing party tickets to CITU leaders like Tapan Sen and Elamaram Kareem and AITUC’s Kanam Rajendran (represented Vazhoor Assembly constituency from 1982-1991) and Binoy Viswam under CPI banner in Rajya Sabha election.

Following Congress leader Shanimol Usman’s defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to CPM’s A M Ariff, several hopefuls from the party had set their eyes on Alappuzha LS seat. It is learned that apart from Shanimol, former Alappuzha DCC president A A Shukkoor and the incumbent Babu Prasad are also lobbying for a ticket. The last time an INTUC leader contested in any election was in the 1980s when Suresh Babu contested from Karunagappally and Chavara Assembly constituencies. However, he tasted defeat on both occasions. A source close to INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan told TNIE that after Karunakaran’s tenure, successive Congress leaders never bothered to field a trade union leader in the fray over the past two decades.

“INTUC has a vote share of 2.6 lakh in Alappuzha LS constituency alone. Also, Karunagappally assembly constituency comes under Alappuzha LS seat which has a sizable population of various INTUC trade unions belonging to the port, motor workers, and construction workers. It is high time the Congress leadership understood how the CITU and AITUC leaderships have sent their candidates to the Assembly and Rajya Sabha,’’ said a source close to Chandrasekharan.

Chandrasekharan has been at the helm of the INTUC since 2007 which has given him considerable clout in the trade union activity which he began as early as 1979. For a record seven years from 2014 to 2021 he was elected as the governing body member of the International Labour Organisation. The INTUC leadership has set its eyes on the Alappuzha seat hoping that the top brass in the Congress will think in favour of a trade union leader this time. Venugopal, who has been elected from Rajasthan as a member of Rajya Sabha, has reiterated that he is not interested in contesting from Alappuzha. Having represented Alappuzha parliament seat for a decade from 2009, Venugopal is the key decision maker when it comes to selection of candidates. Congress state president K Sudhakaran is keen on fielding his close confidant M Liju who was denied the Rajya Sabha ticket at the eleventh hour which went in favour of Jebi Mather in 2022.