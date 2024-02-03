Kerala: 5-yr-old boy dies, parents allege medical negligence

PATHANAMTHITTA : A five-and-a-half-year-old boy, who was administered anaesthesia at a private hospital in Ranni after he sustained injuries on his right hand, died on Thursday night. His parents have filed a complaint against the hospital accusing its doctors of negligence. The deceased is Aron P Varghese, son of Vijayan and Sherly of Ranni.

The child’s parents and relatives alleged that the health condition of the boy became worse after he was administered anaesthesia at the hospital. Based on the complaint lodged by the boy’s parents, Ranni police have registered a case of unnatural death. Aron was a UKG student at Plankamon Government LP School. Benson P Thomas, a ward member from Ayroor, said that Aron suffered injuries on his right hand while he was playing at his school on Thursday.

After reaching home, Aron complained of severe pain in his right hand. Soon, his mother took him to a private hospital in Ranni. An X-ray was taken at the hospital and it showed a joint dislocation in his right hand. The boy was administered anaesthesia at the hospital. As he developed physical discomfort later, Aron was shifted to a private hospital in Kozhencherry. However, soon after reaching the hospital, the child died at 10pm,” said Benson. Aron’s body has been shifted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital for an autopsy on Friday.

“After we get the autopsy report and chemical examination report, we will send a letter to the district medical officer for constituting a medical board. Further action will be taken based on the report of the medical board,” Ranni DySP R Binu said.

Meanwhile, the authorities at the private hospital in Ranni where the boy was administered anaesthesia said that Aron was brought to the hospital by his mother as he had swelling and pain in his right hand. “When the X-ray of his hand was taken, a dislocation at his elbow was found. Due to the pain, the child was not allowing the doctor to fix it. So, the boy was administered anaesthesia and the dislocation was fixed. But after some time, his blood oxygen level went down and we soon shifted him to another private hospital in Kozhencherry,” said the hospital authorities.

Aron’s father is a plumber and electrician by profession. Aron’s elder brother Alan P Varghese is a tenth-standard student.