Kerala Governor asks VCs to suggest search panel nominees within a month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has issued an ultimatum to vice-chancellors of eight universities to propose within a month the nominees of their respective varsities to the search committees to choose permanent VCs.

The governor is learnt to have told the vice- chancellors that he would go ahead and constitute the search committees on his own if the varsities do not propose their nominee to the search panel. The governor’s direction has gone to the vice-chancellors of the universities of Kerala, MG, Kannur, Malayalam, Cusat, Technological University, Agriculture and Fisheries.

Khan’s recent move is on the basis of a Supreme Court verdict that upheld his authority as chancellor in university matters.

Meanwhile, the VC of the University of Kerala has directed the Registrar to convene a meeting of the varsity senate on February 16 to select a nominee to the search panel. Khan had earlier nominated a few persons, allegedly with right-wing leanings, to the Senate.