Kerala Governor asks VCs to suggest search panel nominees within a month

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has issued an ultimatum to vice-chancellors of eight universities to propose within a month the nominees of their respective varsities to the search committees to choose permanent VCs.
The governor is learnt to have told the vice- chancellors that he would go ahead and constitute the search committees on his own if the varsities do not propose their nominee to the search panel. The governor’s direction has gone to the vice-chancellors of the universities of Kerala, MG, Kannur, Malayalam, Cusat, Technological University, Agriculture and Fisheries.
Khan’s recent move is on the basis of a Supreme Court verdict that upheld his authority as chancellor in university matters.
Meanwhile, the VC of the University of Kerala has directed the Registrar to convene a meeting of the varsity senate on February 16 to select a nominee to the search panel. Khan had earlier nominated a few persons, allegedly with right-wing leanings, to the Senate.
The quorum for convening the Senate meeting can be mustered if Khan’s nominees and UDF-backed Senate members choose to attend it.
However, there are chances that the governor’s nominees to the Senate would be prevented from attending the meeting, as was seen in Calicut University. If this happens, CPM-backed senate members will be able to indefinitely delay proposing a Senate nominee and also undermine Khan’s move to constitute the search committee.
Varsity vice-chancellors’ hearing on February 24
While the Senate proposes nominees to the search committee in Kerala, MG, Kannur and Agricultural universities, it is the Syndicate that carries out the task in the other four varsities.
The hearing of the VCs of the universities of Calicut, Sanskrit, Digital and Sree Narayana Guru Open University will be held at the Raj Bhavan on February 24. Khan had ordered the removal of these VCs on the grounds that their selection to the post constituted a violation of UGC regulations. The hearing is being held on the directions of the High Court.
Though the governor had begun the hearing process last year, it was stayed by the High Court on a petition filed by the VCs.
In the meantime, the Vice-Chancellors of Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi, Cochin University of Science and Technology, and Malayalam completed their term in office. The VCs of Kannur and Fisheries universities quit their posts following adverse court verdicts.