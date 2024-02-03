NIA quizzing Maoist leader in 2022 case

KOCHI : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is interrogating a top Maoist leader in connection with its probe into the recruitment and training of people at Makki Forest in Wayanad’s Kalpetta in 2022.

Sanjay Deepak Rao, 59, a central committee member of the banned CPI(Maoist), was arrested by the Telangana police in September last year.

The agency produced him in the NIA court in Kochi on Wednesday and received his custody till February 6. At the time of his arrest, Sanjay was heading the outfit’s Western Ghats operations after the death of senior leader Manivasagam in an encounter in 2020. A native of Maharashtra, Sanjay is involved in multiple cases related to Maoist activities in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.