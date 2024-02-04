INTUC threatens to field rebels if Congress denies ticket in LS polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: INTUC state leadership has come out with pressure tactics against the Congress state leadership by threatening the leadership that it will be forced to field rebel candidates in all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies if they are not given a party ticket this time.

This decision was taken at the nucleus body meeting held at K Karunakaran Memorial INTUC state committee office at Paruthikuzhi here on Saturday which was attended by 14 district presidents and seven general secretaries.

TNIE had reported on Friday how INTUC had set its eye on Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat. The trade union of the Congress party has been peeved with the leadership for not giving them an opportunity in the electoral fray since 1987. But the INTUC leadership at its meeting on Saturday decided to up its ante against the Congress leadership by demanding an LS seat.

They also came out with a blatant attack against incumbent RSP MP, N K Premachandran, from Kollam. They maintained that it was not fair on the part of Congress to give the Kollam seat to RSP yet again when their vote base is poor in the state. INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan told TNIE that neither he nor his trade union colleagues have any ill feelings against Premachandran.

“Congress party should ensure that they will provide tickets to hopefuls only twice to Lok Sabha and once to Rajya Sabha. Only seasoned leaders should be given an exception. The party needs to give everyone an opportunity and they should also benefit from fielding a candidate in the fray,” said Chandrasekharan.

However, RSP state secretary Shibu Baby John gave scant regard to INTUC’s demand for a ticket. He told TNIE that Chandrasekharan does not deserve a reply.