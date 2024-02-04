Supreme Court favouring PM Modi in crucial verdicts, alleges MA Baby

KANNUR: In a scathing attack on the Supreme Court for apparently favouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in crucial verdicts, CPM politburo member MA Baby has unleashed an array of allegations against the apex court, even vehemently asking whether it is not ashamed of the same (favouring PM Modi).

Inaugurating a get-together of former teachers in connection with the state conference of the Kerala School Teachers Association (KSTA) at Municipal Higher Secondary School in Kannur on Saturday, Baby said that the system of parliamentary democracy has been destroyed by the BJP. “Democracy is under severe attack even inside Parliament. They would do anything. This is a fascist government which has no decency in dealing with others,” said Baby.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is so smart that he could achieve his targets even without resorting to a fascist approach. Even the Supreme Court would not pronounce any verdicts which would put Narendra Modi in difficulty. I say this with responsibility. The SC verdict on abrogation of Article 370 of our Constitution was an insult to the history of judiciary in India,” alleged Baby.

‘When a case in connection with Adani and Hindenburg came up before the court, SC took a position favourable to Adani. During the trial of this case, the situation became so ridiculous as the petitioner became the defendant,” he said.

“I have no problem if a case is taken against me if the speech gets published. Then things would be easy, as I could say all these things straight to the Supreme Court,” he said.