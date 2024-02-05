G Sankara Kurup had predicted state’s progress, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said poet G Sankara Kurup was a visionary who predicted the progress of Kerala. He was speaking after inaugurating the Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup Memorial near Abraham Madamakkal Road near Marine Drive.

“Writers in Kerala have proved that Malayalam language and literature are not behind any other language. When a Malayalam literary work receives national award, our language and literature become more recognised at the national level. When the slogan of one culture is raised at the national level, what we can do is respond to it by establishing our identity with our language and literature. One cannot say that the nation requires only one language when Malayalam shines like this at the national level,” said Pinarayi.

“The state government is going forward with programmes like Loka Kerala Sabha to highlight our state and language before the world. Kerala will always remember G Sankara Kurup’s speeches that highlighted our culture as a Rajya Sabha member,” he said.

The memorial which costs around Rs 5 crore was designed by architect Gopakumar. The chief minister also honoured him at the event.