Kerala: Congress will give prime importance to protecting federalism, says Kharge

THRISSUR: With hundreds of workers from within and outside the state according him a grand welcome, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge kickstarted the party’s Lok Sabha election campaign in Kerala by addressing the Mahajana Sabha, a convention of Congress leaders, at the Thekkinkadu Maidan in Thrissur on Sunday.

Hitting out at the Union government for destroying the federal structure of democracy in the country, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha reassured the people that “the Congress will give paramount importance to protecting it, as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru once wrote in a letter in 1959”.

Attacking the Modi regime, saying it lacked the vision Nehru had for the nation, Kharge said the NDA government has undermined the principles of federalism. “We must stand together to safeguard our rights and secure the democratic, secular fabric of the nation,” he said. The Congress in Kerala is committed to protecting the federal system from the Centre’s interference, he said.

Beginning his speech by highlighting the specialties of God’s Own Country, Kharge thanked the people of the state for having elected Rahul Gandhi as the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad and for extending support to his Bharat Jodo Yathra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yathra. Pointing out that the people of Manipur were facing ethnic violence for past nine months, with the system failing to restore peace, Kharge said Rahul wanted to start his journey from Manipur precisely for that reason. “When Modi stayed away from visiting Manipur, Rahul sat with the people in Manipur who were hurt and listened to their worries,” he said. Kharge also mentioned the contributions made by Congress’ former chief ministers in Kerala, like K Karunakaran and Oommen Chandy.

“Karunakaran, who was elected from Thrissur, was a prominent leader of the Congress and his advice and guidelines were of utmost importance to Congress leaders nationally,” he noted.

Inviting the attention of the public to the grave issue of inflation and unemployment, he explained the hike in prices of commodities affecting the common people. He specifically named the prices of pulses and cooking gas, to underscore the intensity of the problem.

“Toor dal price was hiked from Rs 70 to Rs 150. The prices of other pulses also increased heavily. The cost of LPG cylinder went up from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100,” he noted.

Kharge pointed out that lakhs of people were once employed through the public sector enterprises.

“People of backward classes could make their life better through the opportunities in public sectors. Modi government supports private sector, especially his friends who run big companies. Meanwhile, public sector enterprises are allowed to die a slow death,” said the Congress chief.

Lauds Chandy’s ‘mass contact’ programme

The Congress president hailed the ‘mass contact’ programme initiated by the late Oommen Chandy, which was recognised with the UN’s Public Service Award. To protect the democratic values and federal structure of the country, Kharge urged the people of Kerala to elect the Congress and never give the BJP a chance.