Two bikers, aged 23 and 28, die in suspected accident near Nellikuzhi

KOCHI: Two young bikers were found dead at Companypady near Nellikuzhi, suspected to have been knocked down by an unknown vehicle. The deceased are Amanudheen, 28, of Pazhangad, Edavanakkad, and his friend Muhammed Sajid, 23, of Kuzhuppillykara, Edavanakkad.
According to police, a person who supplies milk found the vehicle, which was stuck in a drainage canal on the roadside around 4am on Sunday. Following this, he, along with other people, searched the area and found the youngsters lying inside the nearly 4-foot-deep canal. Though the duo was rushed to the nearby hospital, they were declared dead on arrival due to severe head injuries.
The police said the duo remained unattended for half an hour as spotting them inside the open drainage canal was very difficult.
“From what we gathered, the accident might have occurred around 3.30am. However, the incident came to light by around 4am only. Spotting them might have been difficult for any motorist as street lights in the area are very dim. Had anyone saw them at the time of the accident, it would have boosted their chances of survival. Since they lost too much blood, chances of them surviving were slim,” said a police officer.
The youngsters, along with four other friends, were on a four-day trip, and the accident occurred while they were returning from Kodaikanal. “The four friends on two bikes were riding ahead of them. Since they were a bit tired, they took a break to have tea after Kothamangalam. They didn’t know that Amanudheen and Sajid had met with an accident,” said Shafeek, uncle of Amanudheen, adding that the friends had started the trip from Edavanakkad on Friday.
The police said the exact reason for the accident is yet to be known. “Since there was no CCTV, we are clueless about the exact reason for the mishap. We suspect either the driver might have dozed off while riding or another vehicle may have knocked them down. Since there are no scratches on the vehicle, we cannot say it is a hit-and-run case. However, we are investigating all possibilities,” said the Kothamangalam SHO.
