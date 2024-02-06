3rd Lok Sabha seat: UDF to hold another round of talks with IUML

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Contrary to expectations, the UDF meeting held at the Cantonment House on Monday did not take up the issue of seat-sharing in the aftermath of the IUML leadership’s demand for a third Lok Sabha seat. As IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal is abroad, another round of bilateral talks has been scheduled, as suggested by the Congress leadership, on February 13. The UDF meeting will follow the next day.

The UDF leadership was also keen to ensure that the second largest constituent, IUML, does not get offended by an outright rejection of the demand for a third Lok Sabha seat. A section within the IUML has been putting pressure on Sadiq Ali, and also on P K Kunhalikutty, for a third seat. At the recent national convention of the Youth League in New Delhi, their state president P K Firos had come out with a resolution on having one more LS seat, apart from Malappuram and Ponnani.

A senior UDF leader told TNIE that the meeting primarily discussed election strategies to be adopted. It also discussed the finalisation of UDF conventions.

“IUML core committee leaders will meet later this week at Malappuram. We will then hold a last round of bilateral talks with the IUML leadership,” the UDF leader said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Congress (Joseph) faction entrusted its chairman P J Joseph with the task of finalising the candidate for the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat. The decision was taken at their high-powered committee meeting held after the UDF meeting. Francis George is expected to get the Kottayam ticket.

A two-term former Idukki MP, Francis George had tasted defeat against incumbent water resources minister Roshy Augustine in successive assembly elections, in 2016 and 2021, in Idukki. He is the son of Kerala Congress founder K M George.

The UDF has finalised the election committees in the Kollam and Chalakudy constituencies. It has also been decided to constitute UDF election committees in the remaining LS constituencies by February 15.