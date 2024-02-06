A bold step for a new Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan

THIRUVANANATHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has termed the state budget as a bold step to create a new Kerala by surpassing crises and difficulties.

“The budget has tried not to create shortfalls in developmental and welfare activities, although the state is facing difficulties owing to the Central government’s anti-Kerala approach. The state is also trying to utilise various possibilities at hand to overcome the challenges posed by the new world. The budget underscores the importance of a joint effort to achieve the progress of the state”, he said.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan termed the budget an alternative to the neo-liberal policies presented in the Union budget.

“The Union budget has paved the way for finance capital to withdraw from all sectors. However, the state budget assures government intervention. In the budget one could also see the reflection of the perspective adopted by the LDF in its manifesto as far as infrastructure development, and the creation of a knowledge society are concerned.

The budget ensures to bring in more investment in the agricultural sector.