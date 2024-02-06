Credibility of budget lost, says VD Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : By making unrealistic announcements, the Finance Minister has destroyed the credibility of the budget, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan has alleged. He also alleged that political statements have destroyed the sanctity of the budget. “The minister has used communist jargon in his budget speech only to hide the real financial status of the state,” Satheesan said.

The Congress leader said the government is taking credit for projects, like Vizhinjam port, Kochi Metro and Kochi Water Metro, that were started at the time of the Oommen Chandy government.

The government has spent only 55% of plan expenditure even as the current financial year draws to a close, he said. “By increasing the rubber subsidy by a mere Rs 10, the government is insulting farmers,” he said.