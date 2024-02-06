Margadeepam Scholarship a relief to ‘minority’ students

KOZHIKODE: Various Muslim organisations have welcomed the decision to institute the Margadeepam scheme envisaged in the budget to give scholarship to students from minority communities.

“In the backdrop of the Centre’s withdrawal from providing scholarships to minority students from classes I to VIII, the state government is announcing a new pre-metric scholarship scheme Margadeepam for such students. An amount of `20 crore has been earmarked for the same,” said Finance Minister K N Balagopal in his budget speech.

Minority Education Cell state secretary Musthafa Mundupara said that the institution had registered protests after the Centre stopped the scholarship three years ago.

The budget has also allocated Rs 10 crore as share capital for Kerala State Minority Development Finance Corporation.