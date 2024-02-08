Redone Aluva KSRTC bus stand all set to welcome passengers

KOCHI: The Aluva KSRTC bus stand, which has been rebuilt with modern facilities, will be inaugurated by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Saturday. The new KSRTC bus terminal and passenger amenity centre was constructed after demolishing the old buildings.

The terminal has two floors and has a total space of 30,155 sq ft.

A KSRTC official said the ticket counter, station office, police aid post, six stalls, waiting area with 170 seats, canteen, separate waiting room with washroom facilities for women and men and separate washroom for differently-abled are all located on the ground floor.

“The first floor has five office rooms, a waiting area with 43 seats, a separate waiting room for women and men, a separate washroom for the differently-abled and two lifts. There are three staircases to reach the first floor. Fire fighting equipment also has been set up on the first floor,” said the official.

The station has 18 bus bays in which 30 buses can be parked. “A parking area for two-wheelers has also been earmarked. A sewage treatment plant has been installed to treat waste water. An effluent treatment plant has been set up to treat the water that gets contaminated with diesel and oil, along with an underground tank and a driveway with a drain for the water to flow away,” they said.

The construction of the new bus station was done using the Rs 8.64 crore allocated for it from MLA Anwar Sadath’s asset development fund.

The funds were released in two phases. An amount of Rs 5.92 crore was sanctioned from KSRTC’s fund for tile paving work and also for the replacement of the old diesel pump.

Modern facilities