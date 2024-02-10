‘Some people trying to turn country into religious state’

KASARAGOD: Certain people have been deliberately trying to turn the country into a religious state by giving importance to fairy tales instead of rational thinking, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kasaragod on Friday.

Delivering the inaugural address of the 36th Kerala Science Congress at the Government College, Pinarayi said, according to the Constitution, it is the responsibility of the citizen to develop scientific temper and logic.

“But throwing such notions to the wind, it is unfortunate that we are witnessing some people sitting in key constitutional posts trying to turn India into a religious state,” he said.

Pointing out that this year’s Indian Science Congress has not been conducted yet, the chief minister said, “We are not sure if it will be conducted at all. The authorities concerned have failed to give an assurance regarding the conduct of such an important event. Such is the situation prevailing in the country.”

“Even as we conduct the Science Congress here, we shouldn’t forget the history of the state as we had a past filled with darkness where scientific temper and logic had no place. From there, we have marched forward. The renaissance movement and independence struggle sowed the seeds of progressive thought in the minds of the people. Renaissance leaders and progressive thinkers led the people to the path of scientific thought. The spread of education among common people helped us develop scientific thinking,” he said.

The chief minister said the state government will ensure progress in science and technology, which is a continuation of the renaissance movement.

“As part of this, we plan to set up four science parks in the state. Of those, the digital science park has already started functioning,” he said.