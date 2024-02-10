Two girls drown in Karimpuzha amid camp

MALAPPURAM: Two girl students participating in a nature camp for Scouts and Guides drowned in Karimpuzha river in Nedumkayam which comes under reserve forests. The deceased are Class IX student Aisha Rida and Class VI student Fathima Muhsina. Both belong to Nilambur and studied in MSM HSS in Kalpakancheri.

A group of 49 students from the school reached Nedumkayam on Friday evening for the two-day-long camp. “These two students went to the riverbank to explore. Unfortunately, tragedy struck as they drowned while venturing into the water.

Upon hearing the students’ cries, local residents rushed to the area and managed to recover the children from the river. They were then swiftly shifted to a nearby hospital for medical assistance,” said a local resident. They passed away later.

The bodies of the students will be released to their family members on Saturday after the completion of post-mortem examination.

Forest Minister A K Saseendran has instructed Ganga Singh, the head of the Forest Force in Kerala, to conduct an immediate investigation.