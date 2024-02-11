CPM issues paper to prepare cadre ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Curiously, unlike in past instances, when the party used to distance itself from controversies involving the kith and kin of party leaders, the CPM has been going out of its way to counter the attacks against Pinarayi’s daughter.

“There have been concerted efforts by central agencies and other similar institutions to defame the CM, by airing false narratives. The state government has asked the Centre to investigate the case involving gold smuggling through diplomatic channels to bring clarity in matters like source of smuggled gold and to whom it was sent. However, instead of inquiring into these, they used the case to defame the CM and the party,” it said.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which is probing allegations against Exalogic, recently carried out inspections at CMRL and KSIDC head offices. According to reports, SFIO has issued summons to Exalogic to present some important documents.

Accuses Centre of distorting facts

CPM leadership ascribed political motive to the targeting of the chief minister by the Centre. The Union government has resorted to defaming the state government and its developmental activities, as part of some political agenda, says the party document