Watch out! Wedding pranksters are back & with renewed vigour

KOZHIKODE: "The rascals are back," said Hakim Shareef, referring to young guests who stir up trouble at weddings in the name of fun, entertainment and hazing of newly weds. Such mischief-making, which was common during the 2005-10 period, had almost vanished, up until recently.

"Can you believe a house caught fire due to the negligence of some of the groom's friends," said Hakim, alluding to a recent incident. The boys arrived with high-intensity crackers and a live one fell on the neighbouring house of a farmer. Though the house blaze was doused quickly, a shed with farming tools was completely destroyed, resulting in a loss of `1.5 lakh. "The families were close, and the matter was settled. But will there be an end to such negligence?" says Hakim, who hails from Mukkam Kuzhimanna, in Kozhikode.

Malabar weddings are all about exuberance, vigour and celebrations. And, when pranking is added to the mix, couples themselves can end up the victim. Such practices were once popular in Kannur, and have now spread to neighbouring districts, including Kozhikode.

On January 18, police in Chakkarakkal, Kannur, registered a case against 26 youngsters for causing a traffic block in town. The occasion was the wedding procession of Valapattanam native Riswan. His friends made him ride a camel through town during rush hour. Along with the procession, his pals arranged the bursting of crackers and band music, resulting in traffic snarls that lasted for hours.

"We have been noticing weddings where friends of the groom end up either drunk or under the influence of drugs. This has often resulted in fights and other issues," says P P Divya, Kannur district panchayat president. "Several awareness sessions have been organised on trouble caused by such negligence. Weddings are meant to be a happy occasion for both families and friends and there should be a limit to everything," she added.

In another incident in Kozhikode, a groom was picked up by his friends on the night after his wedding in just his dhoti and dropped off at Thamarassery Ghat road. With no money or a mobile phone, the victim had to walk for hours before a relative picked him up from Thamarassery around 6am.

"Many of my friends, some of them working abroad, are looking forward to the wedding of one of our buddies in Koyilandy," says Sumesh K, a native of Koyilandy Muthambi. "Although he is a friend, there have been instances when we ended up cursing him. We are waiting for his wedding, because everyone in our gang is looking to pay him back in the same coin for the troubles he caused at our weddings," he said.

"On my wedding day, he kept a carton of rotten eggs inside my bedroom cupboard and kept the room closed for hours. We had to rent a hotel room for the next two days," recounts Sumesh.