Students in Kerala set to pursue PG, research with global auto majors

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : In a first, students will get an opportunity to pursue post-graduation and research in automotive mechatronics in the state in close association with global majors in the automobile sector.

The upcoming ‘Centre of Excellence in Automotive Mechatronics’ at Government Engineering College, Barton Hill (GEBCH) Thiruvananthapuram, will provide the facility in association with major brands such as Mercedes Benz, Vector, dSpace Tata Elxsi.

GECBH is the pioneering institution in the state to offer an Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course in association with Mercedes Benz, since 2014.

The addition of industry-relevant PG courses and research options in the domain is expected to attract more students to the state.

The curriculum of the PG course in automotive mechatronics will be designed with the involvement of the global automotive majors. A workshop will be held in the coming days in which representatives of the companies involved will be present to draft the curriculum.

“The provision of internships with the leading companies in the automotive sector is a major attraction as it offers students better placement chances on completion of the course. For research, options could also be explored for the students to access the high-end R&D labs of these companies,” said Abhilash R, coordinator of the ADAM project at GEBCH.

ADAM: A runaway success

Launched in 2014, ADAM has developed into a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model that has not only fulfilled its social obligations but also caters to the economic and technological needs of both partners. The ADAM course has successfully guided 215 students to completion across its 13 batches,

“At GECBH ADAM centre, students benefit from unrivalled access to cutting-edge Mercedes Benz technologies, state-of-the-art BOSCH electrical and diagnostic tools, and the BMW engine,” said Anish K John, assistant professor at GECBH and trainer at the centre.