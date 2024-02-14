Bridge work: Traffic to be regulated in Chilavannoor from February 15

KOCHI: As Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is set to start the work on the Chilavannoor Bund Road Bridge, vehicular traffic will be diverted in the region from February 15. Vehicles coming from Chilavannoor side to Thykoodam should take diversion to Chilavannoor Road and head towards Sahodaran Ayyappan Road.

Heavy vehicles heading to Chilavannoor from Thykoodam should take KP Vallon Road instead of Chilavannoor Road.

Vehicles coming from the Thykoodam side should take Janatha Road or Bypass Road to reach Sahodaran Ayyappan Road. The traffic regulations on these routes will be in place till the completion of the bridge work. KMRL aims to complete the construction of the bridge within 20 months.