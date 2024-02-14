Bridge work: Traffic to be regulated in Chilavannoor from February 15

KOCHI: As Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is set to start the work on the Chilavannoor Bund Road Bridge, vehicular traffic will be diverted in the region from February 15. Vehicles coming from Chilavannoor side to Thykoodam should take diversion to Chilavannoor Road and head towards Sahodaran Ayyappan Road.
Heavy vehicles heading to Chilavannoor from Thykoodam should take KP Vallon Road instead of Chilavannoor Road.
Vehicles coming from the Thykoodam side should take Janatha Road or Bypass Road to reach Sahodaran Ayyappan Road. The traffic regulations on these routes will be in place till the completion of the bridge work. KMRL aims to complete the construction of the bridge within 20 months.
As part of the ongoing urban development project led by KMRL, dredging is under way to clear water channels. Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society has been awarded the tender for the construction of the 180-m-long bridge.
The initiative is anticipated to contribute to sustainable solutions for water transport by allowing tourist boats to operate from Thanneermukkom Bund to Elamkulam via Maradu. “With the coming of the new bridge, the Water Metro services from Kumbalam and Thevara areas can be connected to Elamkulam metro station. KMRL is planning to boost the tourism potential of the area by developing water transport,” said a communication from the KMRL.