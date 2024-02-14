Disaster Management Authority issues directives to prevent fire outbreak

KOCHI: Taking into consideration the possibility of fire due to increasing temperatures in the summer, the district administration has issued directives and suggestions to prevent such untoward situations. These were issued at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority of which the district collector is the chairman.
It was pointed out that fires in residential and commercial centres are more likely to cause loss of life and property. In summer, there is a high risk of fire in markets, godowns and waste collection centres (dumping yards). In such fire-prone areas, the fire and rescue department should conduct a fire audit in collaboration with the local self-government bodies and give instructions to take safety precautions, said the collector.
The respective local bodies have been directed to take measures to find forested regions in populated areas and remove dry grass and undergrowth in a controlled manner. LSGs should issue notices to landowners to clear overgrown weeds and clear garbage heaps on private homesteads. They have to ensure that the instructions are implemented. “The controlled cutting of dry grass and bushes on the sides and medians of the roads in the district should be undertaken under the responsibility of the respective agencies or departments,” said the collector.