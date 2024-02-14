Disaster Management Authority issues directives to prevent fire outbreak

KOCHI: Taking into consideration the possibility of fire due to increasing temperatures in the summer, the district administration has issued directives and suggestions to prevent such untoward situations. These were issued at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority of which the district collector is the chairman.

It was pointed out that fires in residential and commercial centres are more likely to cause loss of life and property. In summer, there is a high risk of fire in markets, godowns and waste collection centres (dumping yards). In such fire-prone areas, the fire and rescue department should conduct a fire audit in collaboration with the local self-government bodies and give instructions to take safety precautions, said the collector.