43-year-old police found dead in his outhouse in Kerala

KOLLAM : A 43-year-old police official allegedly died by suicide at his outhouse in Chadaymangalam on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Binu S, who was working as a senior civil police officer at Pangode police station, Thiruvananthapuram.

The incident took place at around 6 am at his outhouse, which is located behind his house.

Binu’s wife, Anjali, who was present at their home at the time of the incident, found him dead when she came looking for Binu at the outhouse.

Subsequently, the Chadayamangalam police arrived on the spot and retrieved the body.