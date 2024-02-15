43-year-old police found dead in his outhouse in Kerala

KOLLAM : A 43-year-old police official allegedly died by suicide at his outhouse in Chadaymangalam on Wednesday morning. The deceased has been identified as Binu S, who was working as a senior civil police officer at Pangode police station, Thiruvananthapuram.
The incident took place at around 6 am at his outhouse, which is located behind his house.
Binu’s wife, Anjali, who was present at their home at the time of the incident, found him dead when she came looking for Binu at the outhouse.
Subsequently, the Chadayamangalam police arrived on the spot and retrieved the body.
Later, the body was transferred to the Government Medical College, Paripally, for postmortem, following which the body was taken to the Pangode police station for public viewing.
Later, the cremation was performed at his home in Chadayamangalam. Close friends and acquaintances of Binu have revealed that he had been grappling with financial and health challenges in the recent past.
The police have registered the case under Section 174 (unnatural death) and begun an investigation.