Kerala missed its fiscal deficit target in 2021-22 financial year: CAG report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala did not achieve its fiscal deficit target fixed in its Medium Term Fiscal Plan or the Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Act during 2021-22, an audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) revealed on Thursday.

The fiscal deficit to state GDP ratio, which was to be anchored at 4 per cent as per the Kerala Fiscal Responsibility Amendment Act, 2022, came in at 5.10 per cent during 2021-22.

The difference between total revenue and total expenditure of the government is termed as fiscal deficit. It is an indication of the total borrowings that may be needed by the government.

The target for revenue deficit was zero. However, it increased by 14.36 per cent in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21 and stood at 29,539.27 crore, the audit report put out by principal accountant general (audit) said.

The overall debt as a percentage of GSDP increased from 37.85 per cent in 2020-2021 to 38.01 per cent in2021-22.