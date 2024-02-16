Swaraj Trophy Award for Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat, corporation

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh on Thursday announced the Swaraj Trophy Awards 2023-24 for the best performing local bodies in the state. The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat and the Valiyaparamba grama panchayat in Kasaragod bagged the award for the best district panchayat and grama panchayat, respectively.

Kollam district panchayat came second in the best district panchayat category. Neeleswaram in Kasargod, Perumpadappu in Malappuram and Vaikom in Kottayam shared the award for best block panchayat.

Thiruvananthapuram corporation won the award for the best corporation in the state. Guruvayoor municipality bagged the award for the best municipality. Wadakkamcherry municipality in Thrissur and Anthoor municipality in Kannur came second and third in the best municipality category.

The state government grants social awards and cash prizes under the Swaraj Trophy to local bodies showcasing outstanding performance in all areas.

The first prize carries a purse of Rs 50 lakh and the second and third positions will receive Rs 40 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively.

CM to present award

The award will be presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a function to be held on Monday during the two-day-long Local Self Governance Day Celebrations to be held at Kottarakara Jubilee Hall in Kollam.