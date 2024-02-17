Jumbo calf falls in abandoned well, rescued after 3-hours in Kerala's Malayattoor

KOCHI: A female elephant calf, aged around one-and-a-half years fell into a 25-ft-deep abandoned well located in a private farmland at Mulamkuzhy in Malayattoor - Neeleeswaram panchayat on Thursday night. The calf was rescued after creating a ramp with the help of an earth mover around 1 pm on Friday.

A herd of 18 elephants had been roaming the village over the past one week. According to Rajeev, of Mulamkuzhy, the local residents were woken up by the trumpeting of elephants around 12.30am on Friday. After being informed by residents, a team from the Kalady forest range office reached the spot around 3 am. However, the team could not go to the spot as the elephants were aggressive.

On Friday morning the forest officers burst crackers to drive away the elephants. However, the mother elephant refused to leave the spot.

“The mother elephant was very aggressive and did not allow anyone to approach the well. Later at 9am we burst crackers after which she moved to the nearby forest. We brought an earth mover around 10am and carefully removed the sidewall without injuring the elephant. A ramp was made on one side of the well and the calf got out of the well around 1 pm. The calf was healthy and did not have any injuries. We ensured that the calf joined the herd which was waiting in the forest,” said Kalady range forest officer V A Ajithkumar.

A Rapid Response Team (RRT) led by Kodanad range officer Geo Basil also joined the rescue operation. Meanwhile the local residents held a protest demanding to install solar fencing to end the elephant menace. Range officer Ajith Kumar assured to install a hanging fence utilising Nabard fund within 60 days.