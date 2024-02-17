Order issued to tranquillise tiger on prowl in Kerala's Pulpally

MANANTHAVADY: The Chief Wildlife Warden has issued an order to tranquillise the tiger that has strayed into human habitation in Pulpally on Friday. The order was issued after local residents held the Chedelath forest range officer hostage on Wednesday demanding to catch the tiger by tranquillising it. The forest department has already set up three cages and installed 15 surveillance cameras in the area, but efforts went in vain and the tiger attack has been continuing here for more than a month.

The order issued by D Jayaprasad, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, stated that an expert committee has been constituted to monitor the movements of the tiger. The district administration needs to ensure law and order by imposing Section 144 of CrPC to avoid people surrounding the animal spot, it stated

The tiger had killed several cattle in the area. The forest department has set up three cages and installed 15 surveillance cameras too. The protesters had held the forest range officer hostage from 11am to 3pm on Wednesday.

Mission Belur Makhna goes awry on sixth consecutive day

The forest department officials had to call off the mission to tranquillise and translocate the radio-collared elephant (Belur Makhna) from Karnataka on Friday too after their efforts went in vain on the sixth consecutive day. Dr Arun Zachariah joined the mission team on Friday morning. A team of around 20 officials including the Karnataka Elephant Squad is also accompanying the search team