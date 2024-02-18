10 loads of soil stolen from new NIA complex in Kochi, two booked

KOCHI : The public relies on law enforcement to protect them from wrongdoers, but what if one such agency is the victim? The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which keeps a watch on terrorists, has been at the receiving end of thieves at its upcoming office complex in Kalamassery, Kochi.

Based on a complaint filed by the counter-intelligenec agency, Kalamassery police registered a case against two persons for stealing 10 loads of soil from the compound, near HMT.

It was on January 31 that the soil, which was unloaded to create a garden at the new office, was found missing. Following an inquiry, NIA officers found that a contractor was involved. “Around 5.30am, the contractor removed 10 loads of soil from the NIA office compound. Although there was a security guard in place, he did not report it to NIA officers. The truck used for transporting the soil was also identified by NIA staff, who reported it to local police. We are trying to reclaim the soil that was taken out of the NIA office premises,” a police officer with Kalamassery station said.

Based on the complaint of an NIA officer, Kalamassery police registered a case of theft on February 9 and two persons, Akhil and Sunil, were arraigned as accused.

‘Both the accused have confessed to soil theft’

“The soil was stolen when Sunil, the security guard, was at the site. It was Akhil who transported the soil. Both accused have confessed to the theft. An investigation is on,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, construction of the NIA complex — which will also house residences of officers — is in the final stage. The agency expects Home Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate the office and has sought his convenience. In 2011, the Kochi branch started its operations from a rented building in Girinagar.

The Union government approved the proposal for setting up a permanent office in 2016.

The state government allotted three acres of land from the 100-acre plot owned by HMT in 2018. Construction work started two years ago.

The land was allotted to NIA after exempting it from the rule that industrial land cannot be used for any other purpose.