Fate brought sisters to Kerala, compassion gave them hope

The DLSA intervened, ensuring that they receive the necessary support and care. Advocate Thanooja Roshan George was assigned to delve into their circumstances, uncovering a tale of hardship and adversity. Through the interactions, it became apparent the girls had endured unimaginable hardship, including abuse and abandonment. Yet, despite their traumatic experiences, they exhibited remarkable courage and resilience, refusing to succumb to despair. Meanwhile, the 15-year-old, who was pregnant, went into labour. She was admitted to the Kalamassery Government Medical College Hospital, where she gave birth to a baby boy. The mother and child are now under the care and protection of two caregivers of the institution where she was accommodated.

The sisters have two other siblings and the 15-year-old is the second child. Her eldest sister is married and settled in UP and the youngest sister is being raised by an aunt in their village. Their paternal aunt sent her away with a man who abused her physically and mentally and abandoned her on realising she was pregnant.

Ernakulam North police have registered a Pocso case based on the statement of the girl.

The gone-by path of abuse, abandonment

