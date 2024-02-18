Rise in fire incidents at waste mgmt facilities across Kerala sparks concerns

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The Rise in fire incidents at waste storage facilities in the state is becoming a huge concern for local self-government institutions across the state. As per the data from the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD), around 20 major fire incidents have happened at storage facilities across the state in the past months and many incidents are under investigation by the police.

Currently, there are around 1618 Material Collection Facilities and 214 Resource Recovery Facilities in the state. After the launch of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign by the LSGD - which aims at transforming Kerala into a garbage-free state - the collection of non-biodegradable waste has increased exponentially. The LSGD has engaged more than 35,500 Haritha Karma Sena members for door-to-door waste collection. The new system came into effect after the fire outbreak at a dumpsite at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant.

With summer fast approaching and temperatures on the rise already, the LSGD is gearing up to issue strict orders to all districts and concerned authorities to be extra careful at storage facilities. According to official sources, many fire incidents are not accidents and are allegedly done by anti-socials.

“The volume of waste collected has increased manifold and the existing storage facilities have become inadequate. Also, there is a widespread protest against MCFs among local people. We suspect foul play in the majority of the incidents. Police have launched an investigation to find out the culprits,” said an official source. To bring down accumulation at storage facilties, the authorities are chalking out plans to expedite movement of waste.

The Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) has recently roped in Chennai-based International Fire Engineering Consultants (IFEC) to conduct a fire safety assessment of the solid waste management facilities across the State.

An official of the Fire and Safety Department said that unscientific storage and illegal godowns storing scraps are becoming dangerous. “Minor fire incidents have become more regular. The way the waste is being dumped by local bodies is also unscientific. We see huge heaps at this storage location. Indoor storage spaces are more dangerous as generation of combustible gas from the piled up waste and the heat may cause fire,” said the official.

The official said that such spaces should be designed with proper ventilation else it be like a ticking bomb.

Major fire outbreaks at waste management facilities in the past year