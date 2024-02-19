Freeground music extravaganza concludes

KOCHI: The vibrant beats at Bolgatty Palace grounds came to an end as the curtains drew on the Freeground Music Festival on Sunday. The two-day extravaganza wove a tapestry of musical delight and cultural celebration, leaving the audience spellbound till the final note.

The inaugural day of the festival saw an eclectic lineup of performances that left the audience in awe.

The show began with the Bonney Abraham Ensemble enchanting the audience with a fusion of traditional and contemporary sounds, showcasing mastery over Oud and Saz. In addition to the stellar musical lineup, the festival offered an array of workshops and activities to engage and inspire music lovers throughout the day.

The festivities of the second day kicked off with the multi-genre, multi-lingual performance of the folk-rock band Gowwli, whose name symbolises survival and regeneration.

To round off the night was a futuristic techno by Calm Chor B2B Minitech Project. Their passion for pushing the boundaries of electronic music kept the energy high on the concluding day.