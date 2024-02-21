Lifestyle & lack of facilities driving Malapandaram tribe to extinction

IDUKKI : Ask Chellamma her age and she retorts, with a guffaw: “What can I say, I don’t even know how to read or write.” In her 60s, she is one of the few remaining members of the semi-nomadic Malapandaram tribe, who are forest dwellers settled in the Sathram region of Vandiperiyar.

Caught between the forest and an unfamiliar outside world, their numbers have been dwindling, with no more than 17 families in Vandiperiyar and another 16 scattered across Peermade and Peruvanthanam panchayats of Idukki. Even as the tribal department points to excessive alcohol consumption, inbreeding, and lack of education as key reasons for their decline, lack of facilities, including housing and drinking water, have been forcing community members to depend solely on the forest for survival.

At a makeshift hilltop housing facility arranged by the department in Sathram, Chellamma gets through daily with just a single pot of water, which her son fetches from a nearby rivulet. “Though we have a borewell nearby, it does not yield any water. During the summer, when the situation gets worse, my son Madhavan, his wife, and their three children enter the forest and stay there until the monsoon arrives,” says Chellamma.

Chellamma says her community members were forest dwellers up until around 2010, after which many started migrating to the outside world. “I gave birth to five children in the forest and my husband and parents died and are buried in the forest,” she tells TNIE. “When people of my tribe voted for the first time in the 2021 assembly election, it was news. Most of them, however, still have no idea of their basic rights,” she adds.

“We collect forest produce such as honey, frankincense and nutmeg mace for our livelihood,” points out Ratheesh, a local auto-rickshaw driver who also transports tribal produce to the nearest town. “Since we are not concerned about settling down or saving up money, most of us tend to lead a nomadic life, and spend their income on alcohol and betel quid. The consumption of these intoxicants are high among both men and women, and is prevalent even among children,” says Ratheesh. “Because of their lack of education, tribal people are widely exploited by agents who procure their produce at meagre rates. They do so by offering them alcohol,” he adds.

“The tribal lifestyle is very different from that of outsiders. They don’t marry outside their community, and often reproduce through inbreeding. As the sexual abuse of minors is also prevalent among them, there have been cases of children being handed over to the care of Childline authorities,” says resident promoter of scheduled tribes P G Prema.

Childline Kumily coordinator Jose Vadakkel said. “Although police and Childline immediately intervene in the case of such incidents, no follow-up action is usually taken. The tribal people are illiterate and their lifestyle is far removed from the ways of the modern world. Their survival can be ensured only if all the departments join hands and work for their welfare,” he stresses.

Peermade tribal extension officer Joby Varghese indicates that even as the department was able to distribute ‘vanavakasha rekha’ to tribes settled in Peruvanthanam region, the Vandiperiyar tribes, being nomadic, haven’t yet come to a stage where they can settle down.

Although inbreeding is prevalent among tribes, no serious health issues have been reported among children so far, says Joby. “However, one of the factors for the dwindling population could be members not marrying outside the community,” she opines.