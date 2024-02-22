Kerala: HC turns down Maradu temple’s appeal to conduct fireworks display

KOCHI: The chances for a fireworks display during the Marattil Kottaram Bhagavathy Temple festival seem slim. A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has dismissed the temple committee’s plea to overturn a single judge’s decision denying permission for the fireworks. These fireworks are traditionally a part of the temple festival, which concludes on February 23.

The bench comprising Chief Justice A J Desai and Justice V G Arun issued the order on an appeal filed by V Madhusoodanan, president of Vadakke Cheruvaram of Sree Marattil Kottaram Bhagavathy devaswom, and P Chandramohan, president of Thekke Cheruvaram of the devaswom, against the single judge’s order denying permission.

The single judge upheld the decision of the district collector stating that permission cannot be granted since a minimum safe distance cannot be maintained from the site of the fireworks display, and the safety of the public will be seriously affected. The division bench said: “The single judge, through the order, has rightly refused to grant permission for the display of fireworks. If any clarification of the order is required, the temple authorities can approach the single judge by filing a proper application in that regard.”